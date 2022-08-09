Raymond James Increases Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$12.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s current price.

MRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Martinrea International from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.83.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MRE traded up C$0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.11. 813,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.98. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of C$7.43 and a 52-week high of C$12.82. The company has a market cap of C$812.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Stories

