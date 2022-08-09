Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Raised by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $91.98. 24,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,615,175. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $135.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

