Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 73,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,391,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $134.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

