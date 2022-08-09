RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Buys 134 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 273.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after acquiring an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 157,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $564,556,000 after buying an additional 34,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.63. 107,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,383,533. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.22. The firm has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Citigroup lowered their price target on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

