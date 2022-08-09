RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises 3.3% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James set a $46.67 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,958. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $46.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.50). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

