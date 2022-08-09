RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 102.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,780,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,404,000 after buying an additional 144,897 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12,107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:RCD traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.18. 4,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,163. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $104.19 and a 52 week high of $161.48.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

