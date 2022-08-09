RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,083 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,083 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.61. The stock had a trading volume of 276,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,500,756. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.56. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $40.83.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.