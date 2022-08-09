RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,336 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,336 shares during the quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.59. 976,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,523,704. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.36.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

