RealTract Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (RET)

RealTract (RET) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last week, RealTract has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. RealTract has a total market capitalization of $359,244.51 and $1,745.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealTract coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,138.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00037601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00128731 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00063712 BTC.

RealTract Coin Profile

RET is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RealTract Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

