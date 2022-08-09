Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETAGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,650.72% and a negative return on equity of 137.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 32.6 %

RETA stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $125.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $875.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

