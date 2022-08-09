Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,650.72% and a negative return on equity of 137.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 32.6 %

RETA stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $125.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $875.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Further Reading

