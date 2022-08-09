Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RETA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.57.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 32.6 %

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.09. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.58.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.12). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,650.72% and a negative return on equity of 137.52%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.00) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.