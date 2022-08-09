Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HelloFresh (HLFFF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HelloFresh (OTCMKTS: HLFFF):

7/25/2022 – HelloFresh had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €84.00 ($85.71) to €58.00 ($59.18). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – HelloFresh had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €46.00 ($46.94) to €35.00 ($35.71). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – HelloFresh had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – HelloFresh had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €70.00 ($71.43) to €54.00 ($55.10).

7/21/2022 – HelloFresh was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/1/2022 – HelloFresh had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €90.00 ($91.84) to €70.00 ($71.43).

6/27/2022 – HelloFresh had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €89.00 ($90.82) to €70.00 ($71.43). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/20/2022 – HelloFresh had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €78.00 ($79.59) to €46.00 ($46.94).

HelloFresh Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of HLFFF stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.26. 1,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214. HelloFresh SE has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $114.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

