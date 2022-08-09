RED (RED) Market Capitalization Hits $619,876.05

RED (RED) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last week, RED has traded 160.6% higher against the US dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. RED has a total market capitalization of $619,876.05 and $195,440.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00021217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00255583 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000739 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000948 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002292 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org.

RED Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

