ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0005

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $14.07 million and approximately $5,801.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,110.00 or 0.99877369 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00048991 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00227761 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00153336 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00255538 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00070044 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004779 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00048433 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

