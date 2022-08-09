Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Telstra Co. Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Telstra in a report released on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Samuel expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.67 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Telstra’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSYY opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Telstra has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $15.79.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, media, and digital content in prepaid and post-paid services, as well as operates call centers, Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

