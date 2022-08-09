Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ: HRMY) recently:

8/4/2022 – Harmony Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $64.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Harmony Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Harmony Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $62.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Harmony Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Harmony Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Harmony Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Harmony Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $168,220.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,421,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,202,302.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 3,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $168,220.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,421,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,202,302.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $681,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 577,307 shares of company stock worth $31,015,410 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

