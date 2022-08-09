Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ: HRMY) recently:
- 8/4/2022 – Harmony Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $64.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2022 – Harmony Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2022 – Harmony Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $62.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2022 – Harmony Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/12/2022 – Harmony Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/6/2022 – Harmony Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/29/2022 – Harmony Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
