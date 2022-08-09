Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August 9th (ABC, ABEV, BAH, BCO, BMRN, CFR, CL, CNMD, DLB, ELS)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, August 9th:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush to a neutral rating.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to an equal weight rating.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $130.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. They currently have $110.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $118.00.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) was upgraded by analysts at Argus Capital Corp. to a buy rating. They currently have C$67.00 price target on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $67.00 price target on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.50.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to an overweight rating.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $79.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

