Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for KnowBe4 (KNBE)

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/9/2022 – KnowBe4 had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $20.00.

8/8/2022 – KnowBe4 had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00.

8/5/2022 – KnowBe4 had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – KnowBe4 had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – KnowBe4 had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $25.00.

KnowBe4 Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of KnowBe4 stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,904. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.87 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $49,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,712 shares of company stock worth $151,356. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNBE. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in KnowBe4 by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 104.9% in the first quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,205,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,627,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

