ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of ResMed worth $153,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,398,935,000 after acquiring an additional 360,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,699,351,000 after purchasing an additional 255,361 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,544,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $374,497,000 after purchasing an additional 192,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $293,743,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ResMed by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,651,000 after purchasing an additional 49,689 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMD opened at $236.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.94. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $301.34.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,010,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,010,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,160 shares of company stock worth $6,327,758. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RMD shares. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.80.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

