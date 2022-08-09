ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of ResMed worth $153,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,398,935,000 after acquiring an additional 360,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,699,351,000 after purchasing an additional 255,361 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,544,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $374,497,000 after purchasing an additional 192,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $293,743,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ResMed by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,651,000 after purchasing an additional 49,689 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ResMed Stock Performance
Shares of RMD opened at $236.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.94. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $301.34.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on RMD shares. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.80.
About ResMed
ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ResMed (RMD)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing in What You Know Has Changed
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.