ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stake Lifted by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.80.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $236.63 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.94.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,678,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $323,584.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,698,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,678,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,327,758 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

