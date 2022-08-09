Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QSR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.73.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.53.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Stories

