Reviewing Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) & Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV)

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrari and Vicinity Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrari 19.35% 40.61% 12.83% Vicinity Motor -50.44% -36.45% -24.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ferrari and Vicinity Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrari 0 6 10 0 2.63 Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Ferrari presently has a consensus target price of $237.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.65%. Given Ferrari’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ferrari is more favorable than Vicinity Motor.

This table compares Ferrari and Vicinity Motor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrari $5.05 billion 7.70 $982.88 million $5.54 38.00 Vicinity Motor $41.71 million 1.48 -$7.32 million ($0.36) -4.31

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than Vicinity Motor. Vicinity Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferrari, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.4% of Ferrari shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Vicinity Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ferrari beats Vicinity Motor on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars. In addition, the company licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods; Ferrari World, a theme park in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates; and Ferrari Land Portaventura, a theme park in Europe. Further, it provides direct or indirect finance and leasing services to retail clients and dealers; manages racetracks, as well as owns and manages two museums in Maranello and Modena, Italy; and develops and sells a line of apparel and accessories through its monobrand stores. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total of 30 retail Ferrari stores, including 14 franchised stores and 16 owned stores. The company also sells its products through a network of 172 authorized dealers operating 191 points of sale worldwide, as well as through its website, store.ferrari.com. Ferrari N.V. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. Vicinity Motor Corp. founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

