Reviewing Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) and Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN)

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) and Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Copper and Gold has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Western Copper and Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudbay Minerals $1.50 billion 0.70 -$244.36 million ($0.46) -8.70 Western Copper and Gold N/A N/A -$2.96 million ($0.03) -48.00

Profitability

Western Copper and Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hudbay Minerals. Western Copper and Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hudbay Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Western Copper and Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudbay Minerals -7.69% 5.27% 1.79% Western Copper and Gold N/A -3.85% -3.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Hudbay Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Western Copper and Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hudbay Minerals and Western Copper and Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudbay Minerals 0 1 6 0 2.86 Western Copper and Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $12.06, indicating a potential upside of 201.39%. Western Copper and Gold has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. Given Western Copper and Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Western Copper and Gold is more favorable than Hudbay Minerals.

Summary

Western Copper and Gold beats Hudbay Minerals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011. Western Copper and Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

