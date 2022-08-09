ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. ReWalk Robotics has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.78.

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 253.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 26,702 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,236.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,380,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,038.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 290,744 shares of company stock worth $290,673. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWLK. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 402,225 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

