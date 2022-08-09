Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $977.40M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.32-$1.43 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of REYN traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.56. 752,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,330. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.31.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REYN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after acquiring an additional 99,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 45,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after buying an additional 104,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 108,130 shares in the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

