Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.98-1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.32-$1.43 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REYN. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 3.6 %

REYN stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.55. 28,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.62.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth about $1,779,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.