RH (NYSE:RH) Insider Sells $1,321,144.00 in Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $1,321,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RH traded up $10.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $297.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,388. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.33.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.32. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RH from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on RH from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in RH by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of RH by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

