Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO) Announces $3.84 Interim Dividend

Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 3.837 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dominic Barton 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.