Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $28,889.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00062441 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001305 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.