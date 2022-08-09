River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 157 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. UBS Group set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $229.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $282.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,575 shares of company stock worth $8,628,768. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.