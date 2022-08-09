River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,220 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.15.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

