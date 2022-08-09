River Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 563,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,647,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 101,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 922 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $460,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,990.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,537. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.3 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

CHRW opened at $111.19 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $115.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.