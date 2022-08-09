River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,922,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,422,000 after purchasing an additional 792,133 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,854,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,898,000 after acquiring an additional 723,275 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 664,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after buying an additional 461,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,895,000 after purchasing an additional 405,556 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4,167.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 352,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $65.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average is $63.40. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

