River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $565,000 Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LH stock opened at $255.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.11. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.03. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $212.40 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $312.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

