River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $936,000 Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 565,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,294,000 after purchasing an additional 53,594 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Avery Dennison by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 358,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,383,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Avery Dennison by 11.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Avery Dennison by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $197.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.25 and its 200-day moving average is $174.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

