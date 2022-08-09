River Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $6,297,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.2 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $100.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $161.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.47 and a 200-day moving average of $99.75.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.