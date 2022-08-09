Robert W. Baird Trims Celanese (NYSE:CE) Target Price to $180.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.35% from the stock’s current price.

CE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.80.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Performance

CE stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.87. 10,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.11. Celanese has a one year low of $104.74 and a one year high of $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 29.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 72,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 16,603 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 13.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 13.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 109.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after acquiring an additional 103,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.