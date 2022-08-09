Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Roblox from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Roblox Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Roblox stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,683,738. Roblox has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Roblox by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Roblox by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Roblox by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

