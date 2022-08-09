Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$6.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 97.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded Capstone Copper from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.16.

Capstone Copper Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:CS traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.04. 1,071,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,400. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.23. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$2.25 and a one year high of C$7.79. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$339.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total transaction of C$100,306.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$500,005.35.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

