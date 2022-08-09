Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$6.00

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2022

Capstone Copper (TSE:CSGet Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 97.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded Capstone Copper from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.16.

Capstone Copper Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:CS traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.04. 1,071,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,400. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.23. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$2.25 and a one year high of C$7.79. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$339.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capstone Copper

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total transaction of C$100,306.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$500,005.35.

About Capstone Copper

(Get Rating)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Capstone Copper (TSE:CS)

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.