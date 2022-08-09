Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Price Target to $15.00

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.
Owl Rock Capital Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Owl Rock Capital has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $15.33.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $34,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $38,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.
