Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Price Target to $15.00

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Owl Rock Capital has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $15.33.

Insider Transactions at Owl Rock Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $353,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $34,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $38,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

