Royal Bank of Canada Trims CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Target Price to $35.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CARG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities began coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49. CarGurus has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CarGurus by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,756,000. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,975 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,553,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 661.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 435,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 378,226 shares during the period.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

