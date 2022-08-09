Royal Bank of Canada Trims Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Target Price to $98.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $89.43 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

