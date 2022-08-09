RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.45 Per Share

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from RPS Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RPS Group Trading Up 74.4 %

LON:RPS opened at GBX 204 ($2.46) on Tuesday. RPS Group has a one year low of GBX 83.55 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 205 ($2.48). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £566.12 million and a P/E ratio of 10,175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on RPS Group from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

About RPS Group

RPS Group plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; communication; and creative and digital services.

