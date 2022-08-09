Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on September 12th

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Rush Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 66.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Rush Enterprises has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rush Enterprises to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $41.09 and a one year high of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Rush Enterprises

A number of research firms have issued reports on RUSHA. StockNews.com upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,381,000 after acquiring an additional 360,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,659,000 after purchasing an additional 283,822 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,553,000 after buying an additional 79,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 39,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,663,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

