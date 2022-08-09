RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on RxSight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. RxSight has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 14.32 and a current ratio of 15.12. The firm has a market cap of $430.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in RxSight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in RxSight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in RxSight by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RxSight by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

