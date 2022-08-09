RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on RxSight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
RxSight Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. RxSight has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 14.32 and a current ratio of 15.12. The firm has a market cap of $430.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.88.
RxSight Company Profile
RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.
