Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 69,863 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.00% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $51,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,476,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

RHP stock opened at $87.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 459.37 and a beta of 1.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

