Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading 3.4% Higher This Week

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $644,990.29 and $158.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,869.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,682.09 or 0.07355008 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00164074 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00021354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00256085 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.56 or 0.00684545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.44 or 0.00583470 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005576 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 39,839,115 coins and its circulating supply is 39,721,803 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.