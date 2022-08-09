SAFE DEAL Price Tops $1.12 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00004860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $20,160.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,916,021 coins and its circulating supply is 3,888,879 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

