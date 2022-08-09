Saito Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $843,460.00 (SAITO)

Saito (SAITO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Saito coin can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Saito has a total market cap of $12.14 million and $843,460.00 worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Saito has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Saito
Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial.
Buying and Selling Saito
