Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850,993 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,739 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.09% of Salesforce worth $180,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after purchasing an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $2,689,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $369,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,515,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $369,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,515,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,366,068 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $7.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.81. The stock had a trading volume of 127,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,319. The firm has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a PE ratio of 179.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

